Blooming tulips to welcome MPs and visitors during Budget Session

New Delhi:) Blooming tulips will welcome the parliamentarians and visitors during the forthcoming Budget Session as 3,000 bulbs have been planted in the newly constructed Parliament House, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a conversation that tulips be planted at the new Parliament Building, they added.

The officials said the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) made 3,000 bulbs available to the Parliament Secretariat.

An official said the tulips are expected to be in bloom when the Parliament convenes for the upcoming Budget Session.

Advertisment

"The MPs and visitors alike will be welcomed by Tulips for the first time ever," he added.

The NDMC had procured a record three lakh bulbs this year -- double the amount last year.

While two lakh bulbs will be adorning various sites in the NDMC area, the remaining one lakh tulip bulbs will be used by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to adorn its various parks across the city apart from Baansera and Asita.

Advertisment

The official said that 500 tulip bulbs have also been planted in the Raj Niwas Campus for the first time.

Tulip flowers in yellow, white, orange, purple, blue, pink and red colour shades and other varieties of seasonal flowers like Petunia, Salvia, Cineraria, Antirrhinum, Poppy, Verbena, Dianthus, Hollyhock, Nasturtium, Coreopsis, Pansy and Lianum etc. will be planted soon at prominent locations for full public view.

While tulips will be planted in 65 locations, other winter flowers would adorn the capital at 91 locations, the officials said.

Tulips would be planted in prominent places, including the diplomatic area of Shanti Path, Talkatora Garden, Windsor Place, Central Park (Connaught Place), Mandi House, Akbar Road, Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Garden and Nehru Park and RML round.