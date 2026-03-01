Bloomsbury India launches 2 new titles of 'Pocket Potters' series

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Bloomsbury India has launched two new titles in its "Pocket Potters" series - illustrated guides that explore key story moments, quotes, and fun facts about various Harry Potter characters.

The two books are dedicated to characters Luna Lovegood and Albus Dumbledore. Last year, titles featuring Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger were released under the "Pocket Potters".

Additional titles featuring Dobby and Hagrid are scheduled for release in August, Bloomsbury, the official publisher of Harry Potter in India, said.

To mark the launch, Bloomsbury India hosted a Pottermania celebration last evening here. The themed event brought together booksellers, retailers, book clubs, authors, and members of the Potter community and featured quizzes, games, and a special showcase of the complete Harry Potter publishing collection.

It has been 29 years since the first Harry Potter book was published and 25 years since the first film.

Bloomsbury said annual sales in India have grown nearly seven times between 2013-14 and 2025-26, with lifetime sales crossing 3 million copies and a 9.6 per cent growth recorded this financial year alone.

Rahul Srivastava, managing director at Bloomsbury India, said Harry Potter has been part of childhood, friendship, and imagination for millions of readers in India.

"With 'Pocket Potters', we wanted to create something warm and welcoming that invites readers of every age, especially young readers, to connect with the characters they love or meet them for the very first time," he said.

The "Pocket Potters" series is Illustrated by a range of international artists with each illustrator bringing his or her own unique interpretation to the wizarding world.