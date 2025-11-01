Kolkata: The Election Commission on Saturday held a training programme for booth-level officers (BLOs) in West Bengal for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, even as a section of participants raised objections over administrative and security arrangements.

The training programme, being held in various districts, would be completed by November 3, with the SIR process scheduled to begin the following day, officials said.

In south Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha, training was underway for BLOs of Bhabanipur, Rashbehari, Ballygunge, Tollygunge, Kasba, Jadavpur, Metiabruz, Behala Purba and Behala Paschim assembly constituencies, they said.

The sessions are being held in batches, they added.

The EC has issued a 16-point guideline for BLOs as part of the SIR exercise, and introduced a new mobile app to streamline field operations, officials said.

During the training, BLOs are being provided with special kits and detailed instructions on the SIR process, they added.

From November 4 to December 4, BLOs will visit households to carry out voter verification and form-filling work.

However, a section of BLOs objected to the administrative and security arrangements during the sessions, demanding formal recognition of their duty status, proper documentation, and additional security measures.

Teachers deputed as BLOs have protested the decision of school authorities to mark them as absent in attendance registers during the training period.

They insist that their participation in the BLO assignment be officially recorded as "on duty." In addition, a large section of BLOs has demanded central security cover for both training and fieldwork, warning that they will abstain from duty unless safety measures are strengthened.

At Nazrul Mancha, participants alleged that the Election Commission (EC) failed to issue any valid proof of attendance or training documentation that could be presented at their respective departments.

Similar protests were reported from the Sub-Divisional Office (SDO) in Durgapur, where BLOs jointly demonstrated their grievances.

"The form we were given today does not mention any official reference to the BLO training. We cannot present this at our schools as proof of attendance. Earlier, proper documentation was provided. We demand similar certification for today as well," a teacher said.

Another participant added, "We are willing to work, but the Commission must provide us with proper documentation and security. Without these, we cannot continue." Some participants claimed that while earlier sessions included proper certification, the forms distributed on Saturday lacked any official mention of the training.

A teacher remarked, "Without an official certificate, we cannot prove in our schools that we were attending BLO training." Sources at the EC confirmed that central security deployment will not be provided during the training period.

The commission further stated that the state administration will be responsible for ensuring security, and also rejected the proposal to appoint two BLOs in larger booths.