Blossom Kochhar puts together beauty and wellness hacks, DIYs in new book

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Skincare expert Blossom Kochhar puts together recipes, hacks and DIYs on how to approach daily skincare routines by blending traditional Indian practices with science in her new book.

Advertisment

"The Glow Getters Guide to Everyday Skincare" is aimed at guiding readers in achieving healthy skin through authentic, nature-based techniques.

There are also a few pointers on how beauty is influenced by a balanced body, mind, and emotions.

"Caring for your skin, hair, and body goes beyond mere beauty; it also has a significant impact on your health and emotions. Even the wise have said that we must look after our bodies, for this is where the divine resides," Kochhar writes in the book, published by Hay House.

Advertisment

She says beauty is not just skin deep but holistic.

"This quest for holistic beauty led me to study numerous alternative therapies and I went on to learn and practise reiki, pranic healing, Arhatic Yoga, crystal therapy, colour therapy, NLP, and much more." She also says emotions have a tremendous impact not only over one's wellness but also skin and hair.

"Emotions help to uplift or reduce your vibrations and energy. We vibrate at certain levels, and that determines our happiness or sadness," she says.

Advertisment

"If you are feeling depressed, sad, angry, grieving, or sick, your vibration is low. It also reflects on the physical level. To elevate your state, you will need to raise your vibrations to happiness, peace, and compassion," she adds.

Drawing on over four decades of experience in the beauty industry, she also suggests a simple diet plan.

"The word 'diet' conjures up visions of torture, hunger pangs, resisting temptations, and spending months on end trying to lose a few kilos, becoming more and more irritable as the months go by, and finding the bother not worth its while," she writes, adding 'diet' in short for her is having the cake and eating it too.

Advertisment

She advises drinking enough water, eating variety of fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, protein, whole grains and healthy snacks and consuming sugar and processed foods in moderation. PTI ZMN RB RB