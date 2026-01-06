Blot on humanity, Centre's diplomatic failure: Gehlot on atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday termed the atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh a blot on humanity and said the neighbouring country's actions against India are a diplomatic failure of the Centre.

It is a matter of concern that a country whose creation India was supported by India has not turned against it, the former Rajasthan chief minister said in a statement.

There has been a spate of violent incidents against the Hindu community members in Bangladesh, with five men killed since early December.

"Reports of brutality against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh are disturbing. The killing of five Hindus in just 19 days and the atrocities being committed against women there are a blot on humanity," Gehlot said.

Recalling the 1971 war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh, Gehlot said the memories remain fresh of a period when India under the leadership of then prime minister Indira Gandhi demonstrated strong diplomatic resolve and firm political will and changed both history and geography.

He said India did not hesitate even in the face of pressure from major global powers, including the United States, which had deployed its Seventh Fleet against the country at the time.

It is a matter of concern that a country whose creation was supported by India is now acting against India, Gehlot said, describing it as a diplomatic failure of the BJP-led central government.

"The Centre should move beyond ritualistic statements expressing 'deep concern' and take concrete steps. Protecting the lives, dignity and honour of minorities in a neighbouring country is our moral and diplomatic responsibility," he said.

"History bears witness that innocent lives are saved not by hollow slogans but through decisive leadership. The prime minister should intervene in the matter and exert effective pressure on Bangladesh's interim government," Gehlot said.

On January 4, a Hindu businessman, who was also the acting editor of a newspaper, was fatally shot in the head by unidentified men in Jessore district of Bangladesh.

On the same day, a 40-year-old Hindu man, owner of a grocery shop, was killed with a sharp weapon by unidentified attackers in Bangladesh's Narsingdi city.

On January 3, Khokon Chandra Das (50) died after he was brutally attacked and set on fire near Keurbhanga Bazar in Damudya in Shariatpur district.

On December 24, Amrit Mondal was lynched over alleged extortion in Rajbari town's Pangsha upazila.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das (25) was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city. PTI SDA DIV DIV