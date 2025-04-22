Blot on humanity: Congress on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday condemned the terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, saying it is a blot on humanity.

He also said the country's national security is paramount and urged the central government to take corrective measures.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism.

"These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives have been lost. On behalf of the Congress party, my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured," the Congress president said in a post on X.

"India's National Security is paramount and we urge the GOI to take corrective measures to ensure the same," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also denounced the attack as a highly condemnable and shameful act, and said the country stands united against terrorism.

"Targeting unarmed and innocent civilians is a crime against humanity. This is completely unacceptable. The whole country stands united against terrorism and strongly condemns it," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

"According to reports, many tourists have been killed in this attack. May God grant peace to the departed souls. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgham in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing multiple people and injuring at least 20.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at tourists, who frequent the place which is often dubbed as 'mini Switzerland' because of its lush green meadows.

The terror attack came at a time when US Vice President J D Vance is on a four-day visit to India along with his family. He was in Rajasthan on Tuesday.