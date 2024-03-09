Blow to Congress as former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, ex-MP Rajukhedi join BJP

Bhopal, Mar 9 (PTI) In a significant political development in Madhya Pradesh, veteran leader and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri bid adieu to his five-decade allegiance with the Congress, and joined the BJP on Saturday.

Advertisment

Pachouri, accompanied by former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and a cadre of ex-MLAs, joined the BJP in a ceremony in presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president V D Sharma and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Bharatiya Janata Party's state headquarters.

Reacting to Panchouri's exit, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused him of deserting the Nehru-Gandhi family `through whom he had earned name and respect.' The development marks a notable setback for the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, as an increasing number of its members are opting to join the ruling alliance.

Pachouri, 71, a long-time associate of the Gandhi family, had a notable political career within the Congress, having served as minister of state for defence and as a four-time Rajya Sabha member. His criticism of the Congress post-defection highlighted the party's shift towards caste-based politics.

Advertisment

At the function, Pachouri said he had entered politics to serve the society and the Congress would talk about establishing a casteless society.

"...But now they are talking about caste. In the last few days, the political and religious decisions (taken by the Congress) made me uneasy," he said, apparently referring to the party's move to decline the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony invitation.

"I have served in the Defence Ministry. Never were questions raised about the Army's bravery. There was never any talk of providing 'evidence' (as sought by Congress leaders regarding the 'surgical strikes')," Pachouri said while defending his decision to shift from Congress to the BJP.

Advertisment

Among prominent figures who switched sides along with him were former MLAs Sanjay Shukla (who represented Indore-1 seat in the past), Arjun Paliya (Pipariya), and Vishal Patel (Depalpur).

Pachouri's decision to join the BJP was met with praise from former CM Chouhan, who underlined the veteran leader's commitment to serve the nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Pachouri ji joined the BJP without setting any conditions. When asked about it, he said Congress has become irrelevant and does not have leadership and policy. He wanted to serve the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Chouhan said.

Advertisment

Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, a respected tribal leader who had secured three terms as an MP from the Dhar (Scheduled Tribes) Lok Sabha seat on the Congress ticket, also made the switch to the BJP, along with several other leaders, including Bhopal district Congress chief Kailash Mishra, former NSUI state chief Atul Sharma and senior party leader Alok Chansoriya.

An excerpt from Pachouri's letter dated March 7 addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge surfaced on social media, wherein he resigned from the party citing its `departure from Congress' core values' as a reason for his decision.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, in a tweet on his official X account, alleged that Pachouri deserted the Nehru-Gandhi family through which he had earned name and respect in society.

Advertisment

"Suresh, why would anyone break a relationship of 50 years like this? You should have lent support in the days of struggle. Doesn't religion teach us to stay with our loved ones in both their happiness and sorrow? Faith in Ram Temple is justified but why did you forget the dignity of Ram?" Singh tweeted.

The true faith in Lord Ram is learning to selflessly walk on the path of struggle to support the truth, and everything else is selfishness, he said.

"The Nehru-Gandhi family, through which you earned name and respect in society, has been deserted. That too for those against whom we all fought. Now BJP is saying that you belong to them and are returning home. Well, whatever you do... but don't do it in the name of Lord Ram. This is not the teaching of Ram," Singh added.

Advertisment

State Congress president Jitu Patwari said Pachouri got everything from the Congress.

"Pachouri was Rajya Sabha member for four terms consecutively, held the post of union minister for ten years, an assembly election was contested under his leadership (as then MP Congress president) but despite all this, he left," Patwari said.

The 90 leaders who joined the BJP earlier have become part of the crowd after a few days, he said, adding, "God bless him, we are relieved." PTI ADU MAS SKL NP KRK