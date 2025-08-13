BLR Airport exports record 31.5 lakh mangoes to 51 global destinations

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport exported 921 metric tonnes of mangoes—equivalent to 31.5 lakh fruits—this season, airport officials said on Wednesday.

The figure marks a 12 per cent increase over last year’s exports, they added. The mangoes were sourced from Karnataka’s mango belts and neighbouring regions.

“The success of this mango season speaks of the collaborative efforts of our regulatory bodies, airline partners, cargo handlers, trade promotion councils, trade bodies, and farming communities,” said Satyaki Raghunath, chief operating officer of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

Shipments reached 51 international destinations, with 19 new locations added to the network this year. The top five destinations were Dulles (IAD), Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW), San Francisco (SFO), Chicago (ORD), and Seattle (SEA), according to BIAL. PTI JR SSK