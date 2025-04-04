BLR Airport handles over 41mn passengers, 5 lakh MT cargo in FY’25

Bengaluru, Apr 4 (PTI) Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) announced on Friday that it had crossed the 41 million passenger mark and surpassed 5 lakh metric tonne (MT) of cargo operations for the financial year 2024-25.

The airport handled 41.88 million passengers, compared to 37.53 million in the previous financial year, reflecting a growth of 11.6 per cent.

"Domestic passenger traffic witnessed a 10 per cent growth, reaching 36.05 million, while international passenger numbers surged to 5.83 million, marking a 25 per cent increase over the previous financial year," BLR Airport said in a statement.

On the cargo front, BLR Airport achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 5,00,000 MT mark for the first time, handling a total of 5,02,480 MT in FY’25.

"This marks a notable 14 per cent year-on-year growth, reinforcing the airport’s position as a key logistics hub for both India and global trade," the statement added.

Cargo growth was driven by a 21 per cent rise in international cargo, which totaled 321,418 MT, while domestic cargo grew 4 per cent, reaching 181,062 MT.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, "We believe that BLR Airport is well-positioned to serve as the preferred gateway to South and Central India. Our investment in expanding airside, landside, and terminal capacity places us perfectly for growth over the next few years." With an investment of over Rs 17,000 crore in the next five years, we are well-prepared to support the rising demand for passenger and cargo traffic in the region, added Raghunath. PTI AMP SSK KH