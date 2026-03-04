BLR airport named world’s best for arrivals for 4th straight year

Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport has been ranked the ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’ at the 2025 ASQ Awards by Airports Council International, marking its fourth consecutive win, officials said.

The recognition, based on real-time passenger feedback, reflects the airport’s continued focus on delivering a seamless and efficient arrivals experience, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited, which operates the facility.

BIAL said the ACI Airport Service Quality programme is the world’s leading benchmark for airport customer experience, measuring passenger satisfaction through globally standardised, in-journey surveys.

The awards recognise airports that consistently perform well across parameters such as service, comfort, convenience and cleanliness.

Girish Nair, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL, said, “For us, every arrival is a moment of responsibility. Travellers value predictability, speed and comfort, and we design our operations to deliver exactly that. By aligning every touchpoint from aircraft to kerb, we ensure a seamless and coordinated arrival experience.” “Being recognised as the world’s best airport for arrivals for the fourth consecutive year reflects the consistency of our execution and the collective commitment of our teams and partners,” he added. PTI AMP SSK