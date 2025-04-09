BLR Airport’s T2 becomes India’s first 5-Star rated airport terminal

Bengaluru, Apr 9 (PTI) The Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) has become India’s first terminal to receive the 5-Star Airport Terminal Rating from Skytrax, a globally respected benchmark for airport excellence.

The 5-Star Airport Rating is awarded following an in-depth audit of over 800 passenger touchpoints across 30-plus categories, including terminal design, cleanliness, security, digital integration, hospitality, inclusivity and sustainability, ensuring an exceptional and seamless travel experience, said a press release issued by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Wednesday.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, said, “These milestones place Bengaluru on the global aviation stage, and we are deeply grateful to our passengers, partners, and employees for their trust and support.” Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said, “With this achievement, BLR Airport becomes the first airport in India to achieve this highest 5-Star Rating, the highest quality recognition for an airport.” PTI JR ROH