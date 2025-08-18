Blue corner notice issued against drug smuggler Satpreet Satta: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) A blue corner notice has been issued against Canada-based alleged drug smuggler Satpreet Singh Thiara alias Satta, the Punjab Police said on Monday.

A blue corner notice, issued by Interpol, is used to gather additional information about a person's identity, location or activities during a criminal investigation.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Police said following the request from the Special Investigation Team, the competent authority has issued a notice against Satta, who was allegedly involved in the drug trade, said the spokesperson.

Satta was a native of village Banga in Nawanshahr. He was named as a co-accused in the drug case registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in 2021, the spokesperson said.

The case had been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act at the Punjab State Crime police station in SAS Nagar.

The investigations found that Satta had regularly visited India between 2007 and 2013, when the infamous Bhola drug racket was active in the state of Punjab, said the spokesperson.

The accused was linked with the Rs 6,000-crore international drug racket and was connected to various political personalities of that time, said the spokesperson.