'Blue drum' murder case accused names newborn Radha; in-laws demand DNA test

Meerut (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Muskan, who is in Meerut jail for the gruesome murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput and stuffing his body in a blue drum, has named her newborn daughter Radha even as her in-laws demanded a DNA test of the child, officials said on Wednesday.

The child was born at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College on November 24, which also happened to be Saurabh's birthday.

Dr Shagun, head of the hospital's gynaecology department, said Muskan would be sent back to the district jail on Wednesday.

Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said the child may stay with the mother in the women's barrack until the age of six. The jail administration will provide clothes, supplementary nutrition and medical facilities for the newborn.

Rahul, Saurabh's brother, said he had earlier sought a DNA test and would now move a fresh plea in the court seeking the same.

He alleged that Muskan, along with her lover Sahil Shukla, murdered Saurabh and hid his body in a blue drum filled with cement.

Rahul also demanded a DNA test on Muskan's elder daughter, saying the Rajput family would take responsibility for both the siblings only it is proven that they were biologically Saurabh's children.

Otherwise, he said, they would keep "no relation" with Muskan or the newborn.

He also alleged that Muskan was "very sharp-minded" and could pose a threat to the children's safety.

Saurabh's mother, Renu Rajput, supported the demand and said the family would accept the newborn only if it is confirmed that she was Saurabh's child.

Responding to allegations that Muskan "planned" the delivery to coincide with Saurabh's birthday, hospital officials said the accusations were baseless.

"The expected date of delivery is only an estimate and only a small percentage of women deliver on a given day," Shagun said, adding that the timing of labour was natural and "it could not have been planned".

Jail officials said Muskan had decided to name the child Krishna if it was a boy.

Saurabh was killed on the night of March 4 at his home in Indiranagar in Meerut.

According to police, Muskan and Sahil drugged Saurabh, stabbed him to death and then severed his body before placing the body parts in a cement-filled blue drum.

The two allegedly fled to Himachal Pradesh after the murder.

Investigators claimed that Muskan had been planning the murder since November 2023 and that Saurabh was killed because he became an obstacle to her relationship with Sahil.