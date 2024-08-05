Blue flood line will be re-surveyed, says CM after inspecting Pune's Sinhagad Road area

Pune, Aug 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the blue flood line in Pune will be re-surveyed in view of the recent floods and those living in these zones in Sinhagad Road area will be rehabilitated.

The blue flood line marks the level of flood over a 25-year period.

Teams of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civic administration personnel have been deployed in Sinhagad Road area for the past one week since it is prone to flooding. Low-lying areas of Sinhagad Road's Ekta Nagar along Mutha river were inundated after water was discharged from Khadakwasla dam due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.

"The flood- affected residential buildings in Ekta Nagar were given permissions by the gram panchayats and after that the blue line was drawn. That is why the people living in these zones should be appropriately rehabilitated," Shinde told reporters.

"The state government will implement measures to mitigate the risk of future flooding. A new Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCR) will be drafted to address issues related to flood-affected housing. Through this DCR, there is a need to give a special status to the people living in the blue flood line of some of the rivers," he added.

Shinde, who inspected the flood-hit areas of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday, said laws and regulations will be revised as needed to facilitate the redevelopment of housing in flood-prone areas.

He toured areas like Sangavi in Pimpri Chinchwad as well as Patil Estate in Shivajinagar and Ekta Nagar in Sinhgad Road area in Pune. PTI SPK BNM