Blue Line services regulated between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations on Sunday: DMRC

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line will be regulated on Sunday morning after some planned track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

The corporation said the first train from Vaishali towards Dwarka Sector-21 will depart at 6.05 am instead of 6.00 am, while the first service from Yamuna Bank towards Dwarka Sector-21 will start at 6.03 am instead of 5.53 am.

In a service update, the DMRC said a regulation will be in place till 6.30 am on February 8, while the remaining stretches of the Blue Line will operate as per the regular Sunday timetable.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow additional travel time. PTI SHB SHB APL APL