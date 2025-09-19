Blue Tides conclave a platform to strengthen trade ties with foreign nations: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the two-day Blue Tides Kerala–European Union Conclave held at Kovalam served as a platform to strengthen trade relations with foreign countries in line with the needs of a new era.

In a statement issued by his office, Vijayan said the conclave would also help advance the LDF government’s interventions in education, fisheries, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and movement of goods, while paving the way for new collaborative initiatives with the European Union.

The event was also a major step towards building a new Kerala based on the vision of environmentally friendly development called the 'blue economy', Vijayan said.

He added that the theme of the conclave, 'Two Coasts, One Vision', focused on the development of the coastal zone and the expansion of maritime trade.

During the two-day meet, experts from India and Europe, central and state ministers, investors, and public representatives discussed maritime trade and industry as well as opportunities for various exchanges.

Representatives from 18 countries, including Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, and Finland, participated.

Later, in a post on 'X', Vijayan said, "Kerala’s historic and contemporary ties with Europe have enriched our state through trade, knowledge and cultural exchange. The #KeralaEUConclave, inaugurated today in Kovalam, will further strengthen the bonds of cooperation between Kerala and the European Union. Honoured to have @LalanSingh_1, @sarbanandsonwal, @EUAmbIndia, and other dignitaries join us in this journey of sustainability and shared prosperity." The 'blue economy' is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs, while preserving the health of marine ecosystems. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK KH