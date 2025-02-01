'Blueprint of developed India': Tripura CM hails Union Budget

Agartala, Feb 1 (PTI) Hailing the Union Budget, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said it was a blueprint for a developed India.

In a post on social media, he said the Budget looked after the farmers, the poor and the middle class.

The Budget also addressed the needs of various sectors, including education, healthcare, and start-ups and innovation, the CM said.

"...this budget is the roadmap for Modi ji's Aatmanirbhar Bhara. Kudos to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji & Hon'ble FM Nirmala Sitharaman ji. #ViksitBharatBudget2025," he added.

The state BJP also hailed the Budget, saying PM Modi always cares about the middle class.

"There will be no I-T up to Rs 12 lakh (annual income). It has given a big relief to the middle-class people," Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said. PTI PS SOM