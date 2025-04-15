Blueprint prepared for grand museum at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow

Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has prepared the blueprint for a grand museum at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal under construction at Sector J of the Basant Kunj Yojna in Lucknow.

The state-of-the-art museum will feature galleries dedicated to political stalwarts such as Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, offering visitors a look into their ideologies, contributions and legacies, according to an official statement.

The museum will house a modern holographic theatre, an audio-visual hall, 3D projection mapping and a light-and-sound show. Various thematic art installations will be showcased enhancing the museum's visual and cultural appeal, it said.

According to a detailed plan prepared by the Lucknow Development Authority, the museum will be a blend of cutting-edge technology and heritage.

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal itself is envisioned as a thematic memorial park dedicated to the three veteran politicians.

It will narrate their life stories and host public events such as rallies, cultural festivals like Lucknow Mahotsav, and group activities including yoga, meditation and spiritual sessions.

The museum, a key attraction of the park, will be developed with five thematic zones including an arrival gallery, corridor display area, digital display gallery, outdoor display gallery and three individual galleries dedicated to Mukherjee, Upadhyay and Vajpayee.

Subject experts and historians will guide the installation work to ensure historical accuracy and artistic integrity, the statement said.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the construction and development of the museum.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the construction and development of the museum.

Of this, Rs 35.30 crore has been earmarked specifically for the museum infrastructure, and the first instalment of Rs 22.55 crore has already been released to kick-start the work, it said.