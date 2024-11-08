'Bluff and rule': Cong slams Centre after NSCN-IM threatens to break ceasefire agreement

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Hitting out at the Centre after Naga insurgent group NSCN(IM) threatened to break its ceasefire agreement, the Congress on Friday recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed the pact in 2015 as a game-changer and said "bluff and rule is the Modi hallmark".

Naga insurgent group NSCN(IM) has threatened to break its 27-year-old ceasefire agreement with the government and return to its "armed struggle" if its demands for a separate "national flag and constitution" are not met.

The group, which carried out a violent insurgency in Nagaland soon after India's independence in 1947, entered into a ceasefire pact in 1997 before starting prolonged peace talks with the government's interlocutors.

On August 3, 2015, the NSCN(IM) signed a framework agreement with the government in presence of Prime Minister Modi to find a permanent solution.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "On Aug 3 2015 the non-biological PM boasted about this being a game-changer that would transform the NE. 9 years later we still are in the dark regarding details of the agreement. And now this." "Bluff and Rule is the Modi hallmark," Ramesh said.

In a statement released on Friday, NSCN(IM) general secretary and chief political negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah said that he and former chairman late Isak Chishi Swu went to the negotiating table for the resolution of the conflict through peaceful negotiation and also honouring the commitment of former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao, H D Deve Gowda, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and others to resolve the issue through peaceful political negotiation, leaving aside armed movement.

Accordingly, the political negotiations began on August 1, 1997 and since then more than 600 rounds of talks had held without any pre-conditions both in India and abroad, leading to the signing of the framework agreement of August 3, 2015, he said.

Muivah alleged that authorities and the leadership in the government have "deliberately betrayed" the letter and spirit of the framework agreement by refusing to recognise and acknowledged the Naga "sovereignty national flag and sovereign national constitution".

Officials said in New Delhi that the peace talks with the NSCN-IM is currently going nowhere as the group has been insisting for a separate Naga flag and constitution, a demand rejected by the Central government.

Separately, the government is also holding peace parleys with splinter groups of the NSCN after entering into ceasefire agreements. PTI ASK AS AS