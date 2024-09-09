B'luru suburban rly project, corridors 2, 4 will be completed by 2026: MoS Somanna

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (PTI) Union Minister V Somanna announced on Monday that Chikkabanavara-Baiyyappanahalli (Corridor-2, 25 km), Heilalagi-Rajanukunte (Corridor-4, 46.88 km) and suburban railway projects will be completed by December 2026.

The announcement was made in a joint press conference with Karnataka's Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil in the Vidhana Soudha committee room, after the two ministers held a progress review meeting of the K-Ride (Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd), project with senior officials.

K-Ride is executing the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project.

The ministers mentioned that the officials had requested three months of time to resolve land acquisition issues, and they had been strictly instructed to ensure no further delays after that.

Both ministers emphasised that these two corridors (2,4), part of the four projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be completed within the deadline.

"After this, the implementation of the other two corridor projects will be discussed," said Somanna, MoS, Railways.

On Patil’s request, Somanna has agreed to intervene in the K-Ride project, which has hit a roadblock as no tenders have been received so far to produce and supply railway coaches in public-private partnership.

"I will organise a meeting in Delhi with Union Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw as soon as possible," promised Somanna.

As both the corridors are planned to be completed by the end of 2026, the supply of railway carriages should be at least six months before that, said officials, adding that otherwise it would be difficult to open the corridors for the public.

Patil requested the extension of the suburban rail network to neighbouring cities and towns.

Somanna said he would hold meetings with the relevant officials to discuss this.

The feasibility of extending Corridor-1 of the suburban rail network directly to Kolar from Devanahalli, instead of via Chikkaballapura, was also discussed.

The meeting further deliberated on connecting the suburban network with the proposed 281 km peripheral railway project, which will be implemented at a cost Rs 21,000 crore.

South Western Railway General Manager Aravinda Srivastava, Namma Metro Managing Director Maheshwar Rao, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, K-Ride Managing Director N Manjula and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Somanna inspected the Rail Wheel Factory in Yelahanka and reviewed the working of the plant and its upcoming projects. PTI JR KH