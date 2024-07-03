BMC and RWITC sign Mahalaxmi racecourse agreement

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body has signed an agreement for leasing out 91 acres of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land to the Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd (RWITC) for 30 years.

Describing it as a "significant step," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday stated this move has paved the path for developing an international-standard 'Mumbai Central Public Park' across approximately 300 acres of land.

An agreement has been signed with RWITC at Varsha bungalow, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, for leasing out 91 acres of 211-acre race course land for 30 years between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2053.

Previously, the 211 acres of Mahalaxmi racecourse land had been leased to RWITC for over a century. With the lease having expired some years ago. BMC had been striving to reclaim the land, prioritising public welfare.

"The Government of Maharashtra recently decided to transfer 120 acres of the plot to BMC after the expiration of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse lease," the release stated.

Following the allocation of 91 acres to RWITC, BMC now holds 120 acres of land. The civic body plans to accelerate the development of an international-standard 'Mumbai Central Public Park', spanning approximately 300 acres and modelled after iconic Central Parks in New York and London, the BMC stated.

The park will encompass a 120-acre plot recently allocated from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and an additional 175 acres from the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, adjacent to the Racecourse premises.

In a government resolution dated June 26, 2024, Maharashtra's Urban Development Department has stipulated that the reclaimed land from the RWITC must be strictly utilised for public purposes, specifically for the development of the international-standard central public park, underlining that business or commercial constructions will not be permitted.

"The park will also provide a much-needed green lung for the city, increasing Mumbai's green cover from 3,917 acres to 4,212 acres, besides contributing significantly to the city's environmental protection and conservation efforts," the BMC stated. PTI KK NSK