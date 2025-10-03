BMC announces 10 pc water cut between Oct 7-9 in some parts of Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body on Friday announced a 10 per cent water cut for three days next week due to electrical meter upgradation work at Pise and Panjrapur water treatment plants in adjoining Thane district.

In a release issued on Friday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the electric meter upgrading work will be undertaken from October 7 to 9 between 12.30 pm and 3 pm.

As a result water supply to the island city and eastern suburbs of Mumbai is likely to remain affected during the period. it said.

"The water cut will be applicable in entire A Ward (Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Fort), B Ward (Mohammad Ali Road, Dongri), E Ward (Byculla), F-South Ward (Parel) and F-North Ward (Matunga) of the island city, as well as L-Ward (Kurla east), N-Ward ( Vikhroli and Ghatkopar), and S-Ward (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Mulund ) in eastern suburbs," the release said.

Residents must store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during this period, the BMC release added. PTI KK BNM