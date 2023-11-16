BMC announces 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai for 12 days

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced a 10 percent water cut in the city for 12 days starting from November 20 for carrying out repairs.

Emergency repairs would be carried out from November 20 to December 2 at the pneumatic gate system installed at the Pise Weir in neighbouring Thane district, from where water is pumped to Mumbai, it said in a release.

Air bladders in the gate system would be replaced as part of the repairs.

"During this period, water supply to the Mumbai Metropolitan City and BMC's water supply to Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation will be affected," the BMC said.

The civic body appealed people to use water judiciously during this period. PTI KK KRK