BMC announces reopening of Marine Drive promenade

Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced reopening of the 1.1 km-long promenade along Marine Drive, previously closed to carry out the coastal road work.

The footpath, from G D Somani Chowk to Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel, is now open to pedestrians following the south-to-north phase completion.

The road along Marine Drive has also been expanded to 10.6 metres from the Princess Street Flyover to the Mafatlal Club signal. An additional service road adjacent to the Princess Street Flyover provides access to the northern tunnel.

The civic body has installed tetrapods to reduce sea wave impact. It has spruced up seating arrangements and street lighting for the area.

However, not all were happy to return to the promenade after a long gap. Some took to X to express their disappointment regarding the noticeable absence of trees in the area.