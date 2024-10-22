BMC appeals people to filter and boil water

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday urged the city residents to filter and boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

It had received complaints of turbid water supply from certain areas in the eastern suburbs and island city, the civic body said in a release.

Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Bhatsa reservoir over the past three to four days, increase in the turbidity of water in the river channel has been observed since Monday, it said.

"The Hydraulic Engineering Department is undertaking necessary measures at the water treatment plant to reduce turbidity levels, and adequate chlorine treatment is also being administered to ensure the water is clean and pure enough," the release said.

Mumbai receives water supply from seven lakes including the Bhatsa reservoir. PTI KK KRK