BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday appointed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay as a third party quality control agency to ensure that the quality of cement concrete roads in being developed in the city city remains high.

In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IIT Bombay for checking the quality of cement concrete road works.

The BMC has initiated cement concretisation of the 701-km-long roads in the city in two phases - 392 km long roads in the first phase and 309 km in the second.

The premier engineering institute located in Powai will conduct quality control checks of the cement concrete road works, including cube tests, core tests, slump cone tests, durability tests and field density tests.

The IIT will conduct surprise visits, site inspections and hold feedback sessions to ensure high-quality work, the release said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar. It was attended by officials from the BMC and IIT, including the institute director Prof K V Krishna Rao, and head of the department of civil engineering of the institute Prof Solomon Debbarma.