BMC asks citizens to cooperate in ongoing cattle census

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said cattle census has begun in the state since November 25 and appealed to people to cooperate with the enumerators.

Advertisment

In a statement, it said the census is being conducted jointly by the state animal husbandry department and the Mumbai civic body.

The cattle census will go on till February 28, 2025, the BMC added.

The enumerators will classify citizens into different categories like those having businesses or self-employed before feeding the information about the livestock or domestic animals they have, like dogs, cats, cows, buffalo, etc, including their gender and breed. PTI MR NP