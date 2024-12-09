BMC assistant engineer held for bribery

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) A BMC assistant engineer was arrested by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a contractor, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Ranjan Bagwe was held on Friday for allegedly seeking a bribe from a contractor who sought approval for public toilets as part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 'pay-and-use' scheme under the civic body's solid waste management department, the official said.

"The contractor had applied for approvals for toilet construction at Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and near Reay Road railway station. He was held while taking Rs 3 lakh from the contractor during an ACB trap," the official said. PTI ZA BNM