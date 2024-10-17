BMC auctioning 3 land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt's 'loot', says Aaditya

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday alleged Mumbai's civic body had decided to auction three land parcels to raise funds and make up for the "loot" of the metropolis by the Eknath Shinde government.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which is being run by an administrator now, has decided to auction the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandi (Market), the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Malabar Hill Receiving Station and the Worli Asphalt Plant, Thackeray pointed out.

"The sale of Mumbai is being done by the Eknath Shinde regime to benefit its favourite builders and contractors," he alleged.

A criminal investigation will be conducted into the matter after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comes to power, Thackeray added.

"So on one end, they looted the BMC and Mumbai and gave the money to their favourite contractors. Now, by auctioning these iconic and important land parcels, the BMC will be left without both funds and plots," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former state minister claimed.

When Shiv Sena started controlling the BMC in 1997, its finances were in deficit but by 2022 his party turned around the fiscal health of the civic body, Thackeray said.

Alleging that the Shinde government wants to drive Kolis and fisherfolk out of Mumbai, he said, "We will oppose this. It has to remain and be made into a fish market, and (should be) in the ownership of the BMC." PTI PR BNM