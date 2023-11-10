BMC chief urges Mumbaikars to follow HC directive on firecrackers during Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Chahal on Friday appealed to citizens to follow the Bombay High Court's directive and burst firecrackers only between 7 pm and 10 pm during Diwali.

Earlier this week, the high court ordered to limit fireworks between 7 pm and 10 pm during the festival.

“I request that you all, with folded hands, follow the court's directive and do not burst the crackers that will add to the air and noise pollution,” Chahal urged in a video message.

He said that citizens had responded positively to his appeals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this time too he hopes that they will follow the court's directive.

Air pollution has become an issue in the city due to dust from construction activities and other factors, he said, adding that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken various steps to improve the situation.

Though the chief minister has made it a people's movement, it will not succeed unless all citizens of Mumbai participate in it, the civic chief said.

The civic body has given developers one month to acquire sprinklers and fogging machines at construction sites and warned of strict action against violators.

The BMC has sent notices to several contractors and builders on the implementation of the 27-point guidelines, which it issued last month in light of the declining air quality in the city. PTI KK ARU