BMC collects 5,786 tons of solid waste from Mumbai areas in September so far

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) A total of 5,786 tons of solid waste, including garbage and construction debris, has been collected from various areas of Mumbai so far this month, the civic body said on Wednesday.

The solid waste collected and transported from all 24 civic wards includes 1,603 tons of garbage and 4,183 tons of debris and trash, a release said.

Currently, the Solid Waste Management Department of the BMC is implementing a collective cleaning drive on small roads, alleys, slums and similar areas in its jurisdiction with the help of other departments.

In the wake of the ongoing Ganapati festival, the areas around Ganapati pandals and immersion spots are also being cleaned day and night, the release said.

In this campaign, 449 additional manpower, including 429 representatives of non-government organizations and 20 contract workers, have been recruited, besides regular employees of the civic body, the release said.

Along with the daily vehicles of the Solid Waste Management Department, 181 additional machines like JCBs, dumpers etc. have also been deployed.

Recently, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the BMC to pay attention to the cleanliness of the city, after he found a road near Mazgaon full of garbage and dirt. PTI KK NSK