BMC collects Rs 2,200 crore property tax

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest civic body in the country, said it has collected Rs 2,213 crore through property tax in the current fiscal.

In a release issued on Wednesday, it said the assessment and collection department has collected the amount, and the highest chunk of Rs 174.15 crore was collected in the K-West ward in western suburbs, followed by the S-ward (Rs 170.77 crore) and H-East ward (Rs 168.34 crore).

The civic body collected Rs 9.51 crore property tax from the government-owned properties, it said.

"Among the top 10 property owners whom the department pursued for collection of the tax was a private company from the S-ward in the eastern suburbs. The property tax bill of the company was Rs 49.12 crore, followed by another company from G-south ward in the city having a Rs 20.84 crore property tax bill," it said.

The department is currently focusing on the recovery of large property tax bill arrears in the city and its suburbs, besides the recovery of past dues, the release said.

The civic body also highlighted that continuous efforts are being made in different ways to meet the property tax collection target for the financial year 2023-24.

Its 24 ward offices are continuously witnessing a heavy rush of citizens for payment of property tax, the BMC said, urging citizens to cooperate by paying their tax before the March 31 deadline.

The civic facility centres in all 24 administrative wards and the BMC headquarters in Fort will remain open from 8 am to 10 pm till March 30 and till midnight on March 31 so that the property owners can pay the tax. PTI KK NP