BMC collects Rs 5800 cr as property tax till December-end

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body collected more than Rs 5800 crore as property tax in the last nine months of financial year 2024-25.

In a release issued during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it had collected Rs 5,847 crore as property tax till December end, including Rs 433 crore in the last two days of 2024.

"Out of Rs 5847 crore, a sum of Rs 1,660 crore was of the previous financial year. The BMC had given a deadline of May 25, 2024 for paying property tax for the 2023-24 fiscal," it said.

The civic body said the target for the current financial year is Rs 6200 crore.

"Of this, 62 per cent has been collected till December end after deducting Rs 1,660 crore of the previous financial year," the civic body said in the release. PTI KK BNM