BMC conducts public hearing of objections to ward delimitation

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday conducted a public hearing of 189 suggestions and objections about the draft ward delimitation for the coming civic elections.

The hearings began at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre and presided over by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, the corporation said in a release.

The draft delimitation notification, detailing proposed geographical boundaries of BMC wards, was published on August 22, 2025.

A total of 492 suggestions and objections were received between August 22 and September 4.

BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani, additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Joshi and special election officer Vijay Balamwar along with other senior civic and state officials were present for the hearing on Wednesday.

The remaining suggestions and objections will be addressed over the next two days of hearings on September 11 and 12 at the same venue, the BMC said.