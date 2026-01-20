BMC cracks down on hawkers, removes encroachments in Kurla

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday launched a crackdown against hawkers, removing 71 unauthorised stalls, shops and extended structures encroaching footpaths in Kurla, officials said.

Encroachments were cleared from the Kurla railway station area, New Mill Road, Bail Bazar, Vinoba Bhave Nagar and other areas of the suburb, the civic body said in a release.

As many as 71 unauthorised stalls, shops and extended structures were removed from the crowded footpaths in these areas, it stated.

Unauthorised extended structures and portions of 57 shops were removed during this drive undertaken with security from the police, a senior BMC official said.

Illegal hawkers recently attacked some political party workers near the Kurla railway station, and a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

A large number of locals took out a morcha to the BMC L-ward office to protest the attack and demanded stern action against the illegal hawkers and encroachment on footpaths, the official said.

The civic body deployed four anti-encroachment vehicles, two JCB machines and other equipment for the operation, and 46 civic officials and staff were involved, the release stated.

The civic body has also asked the police to initiate strict action against unauthorised and rule-violating autorickshaw drivers operating in the area, it stated. PTI KK ARU