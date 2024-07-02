BMC cracks down on tobacco vendors near schools, colleges

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday launched a crackdown on vendors selling tobacco products near schools and colleges, and seized 93.5 kilograms of such items.

In a release, the civic body said the team of the F (North) ward office conducted raids and shut down four establishments - one tobacco shop and three makeshift hawking stalls.

The ward office formed two teams to conduct raids at various locations, including MHADA Colony in Koka Nagar, Priyadarshani School, S K Royal School, Sadhana School in Shivaji Nagar, Ruiya College and Podar College in Matunga, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Five Gardens, and Maheshwari Udyan, it said.

The BMC seized 93.5 kg tobacco products, including cigarettes, bidis, gutkha, and other tobacco-containing substances, the release said.

Section 4 of the Tobacco Control Act, 2003 prohibits the sale or possession of tobacco products in the vicinity of schools, colleges, and other educational institutes, and the drive is part of the BMC's ongoing efforts to make school and college premises tobacco-free, it added. PTI KK NP