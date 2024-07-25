Mumbai rains: BMC declares holiday for schools, colleges; red alert issued

Mumbai: With the IMD issuing a red alert for Mumbai amid heavy rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday declared holiday for all schools and colleges in the city.

The municipal corporation has appealed to schools to inform parents and take necessary precautions, an official said.

Several areas of Mumbai recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall between 4 am and 1 pm on Thursday, he said.

Malpa Dongri area in Andheri recorded the highest rainfall of 157 mm during this period followed by Paspoli in Powai receiving 155 mm and Dindoshi receiving 154 mm rainfall.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai city and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places during the day, the BMC official said.

In the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri district (heavy to very heavy rainfall) and a yellow alert for Sindhudurg district for Thursday.