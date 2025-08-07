BMC declares 'Narali Poornima' holiday on Fri for its schools, offices; essential services excluded

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body has announced a holiday for all its schools and offices on Friday on the occasion of 'Narali Poornima'.

In a release issued on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, however, said essential services are excluded from the order.

The decision follows the Maharashtra government's declaration of a public holiday for state and semi-government offices in Mumbai for the festival, the release said.

"Accordingly, BMC's schools and non-essential civic offices will remain closed on Friday. Essential services will continue to function as usual," it added. PTI KK BNM