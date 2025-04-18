BMC demolishes `unauthorised' Jain temple, community protests

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished an alleged unauhorised Jain temple in Vile Parle area with community members terming the action as unwarranted.

Anil Shah, a trustee of the temple or `chaitalaya' located inside Neminath Cooperative Housing Society in Kambliwadi, said it was pulled down on April 16.

The structure dated back to the 1960s and had been renovated with the BMC's permission in the past, he told a news agency.

"There is a Government Resolution which says such structures can be regularized. You are only required to submit the proposal for regularization to the BMC which we had submitted," he claimed.

Some religious books and temple paraphernalia were also damaged during the demolition, he claimed, alleging that the action was taken at the behest of a local hotelier.

Community members have planned to take out a protest march to the K-east ward office on Saturday, he said.

A BMC spokesperson did not respond to calls and messages seeking the corporation's version.