BMC election results: BJP+ crosses majority mark; Thackeray cousins trail

New Delhi: The BJP-led Mahayuti crossed the majority mark in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday, with TV channel trends showing the alliance at 114 seats when results were available for 201 of 227 wards.

As per the trends shown on TV, BJP+ was leading in 114 wards, while the UBT+NCP (SP) combine was ahead in 70. Congress+ was shown leading in nine wards, and NCP in zero.

The majority mark in the 227-member civic body is 114.

Counting began at 10 am. There was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission at the time of filing this report.

In Thane, trends showed counting in 44 of 131 wards, with BJP+ leading in 29, NCP in four, UBT+MNS+NCP (SP) in five, Congress in zero and others in six.

In Pune, trends showed results in 122 of 165 wards, with BJP+ ahead in 90, NCP+ in 20, Congress+UBT+ in 10, Shiv Sena in two and others in zero.

In Nashik, trends showed results in 108 of 122 wards, with BJP leading in 50, Shiv Sena+NCP in 41, MVA+MNS in 12 and others in five.

In Nagpur, where counting was completed for all 151 wards, BJP+ was shown leading in 113, Congress in 30, Shiv Sena (UBT) in one, NCP in one and others in six.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, trends showed results in 77 of 115 wards, with BJP ahead in 30, Shiv Sena in 15, Shiv Sena (UBT) in eight, VBA in four, Congress+NCP (SP) in three, NCP in one and others in 16.