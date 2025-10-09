BMC employee found dead in SRA building premises

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) A 32-year-old employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was found dead in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building in Kurla area on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victim was identified as Rajesh Parmar, a resident of Ghatkopar area who worked in the solid waste management department in the F North ward, they said.

His body was found in SRA's building number 9 of HDIL Compound in Kurla west, a police official said.

A local taxi driver noticed the victim lying motionless and alerted the police. A police team reached the spot and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

As per the preliminary probe, he might have fallen to death from the building.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI ZA NP