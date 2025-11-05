BMC evicts 67 illegal hawkers from south Mumbai's shopping hub Colaba Causeway

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) The city civic body has removed 67 illegal hawkers from Colaba Causeway, a popular shopping destination in south Mumbai, during an eviction drive.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the eviction drive was carried out by the civic body's A-Ward office on Tuesday to clear encroachments obstructing pedestrian and vehicular movement in the busy area.

The release said similar action against illegal hawkers will be taken in other parts of the city to ensure compliance with civic rules.

Besides local residents, a number of foreigners as well as domestic tourists visit Colaba Causeway to shop for a wide variety of goods like jewellery, clothes, accessories, handicrafts, home decor, and antiques. PTI KK RSY