BMC files complaint after it finds industrial waste dumped in cleaned drain in Dharavi

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has lodged a complaint with the police against unidentified persons for allegedly dumping industrial waste into a Dharavi's drain, which was recently cleaned.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the Mumbai civic body said the complaint was filed at the Shahu Nagar police station on Monday by a junior supervisor from the solid waste management department of the BMC's G North ward.

According to the complaint, the incident took place near T-Junction in Dharavi on June 16. The complainant found large quantities of thermocol, rubber, plastic wrappers, parcel boxes, and wooden waste dumped in the T-Junction drain.

BMC officials said the act comes at a time when monsoon-related cleaning drives are underway across the city.

"Despite regular cleaning of drains, repeated dumping of waste is undoing our efforts. Action will be taken against those found disposing industrial or domestic waste into public drains," the release stated.

BMC also appealed to citizens to use designated garbage bins and refrain from dumping waste into drains.