BMC gears up for Ganesh immersions on Anant Chaturdashi; 10,000 staffers deployed

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made necessary arrangements to ensure smooth immersion of idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the 10-day Ganesh festival, on Saturday, deploying 10,000 civic officials to manage the situation, an official said on Friday.

Immersions will take place at 70 natural water bodies and 298 artificial ponds set up across the city.

The civic body has urged devotees to choose artificial ponds for immersion of household and community Ganesh idols to reduce pollution in natural water bodies.

In monsoon months from August to October, Mumbai's coastline sees an increase in blue button jellyfish and stingrays, and the BMC has appealed to people not to disturb marine life during idol immersions and advised them to contact authorities for medical assistance, including through 108 ambulances, in case of jellyfish bites or other injuries.

As many as 2,178 lifeguards have been deployed at natural water bodies and artificial lakes, while 56 motorboats have been arranged for rescue operations, the BMC stated in a release.

Firefighting vehicles and trained personnel will also be stationed at immersion points, it stated.

The BMC has installed 1,175 steel plates at key beach fronts to ensure that vehicles transporting idols don't get stuck in sand, and has arranged around 50 German rafts to help in the immersion of larger idols, the release stated.

At least 594 "Nirmalya Kalash" (waste collection bins) have been installed at immersion sites for floral and other types of wastes, and 307 vehicles have been deployed to transport the offerings.

The BMC has set up 245 control rooms, built 129 inspection towers and stationed 42 cranes at immersion.

The civic body also announced that 236 first-aid centres will be operational at immersion points, supported by 115 ambulances.

Moreover, 287 welcome posts have been set up for devotees, and 197 temporary toilets will be available for public convenience.

As many as 6,188 floodlights and 138 searchlights have been installed in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).

The BMC has also encouraged citizens to connect via its "MyBMC WhatsApp Chatbot" at 8999-22-8999, or by scanning QR codes to locate nearby Ganesh immersion sites. A detailed list with Google Maps locations of the immersion points is available on www.mcgm.gov.in.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to follow all safety and security instructions issued by the BMC and Mumbai Police on Anant Chaturdashi and to maintain the sanctity of immersion spots.

Additionally, the civic body urged citizens not to spread rumours or believe unverified information, and requested them to avoid taking children into deep water and to stay in restricted areas. PTI KK ARU