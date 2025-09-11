BMC hearing on ward delimitation continues on Day 2; over 275 suggestions, objections heard

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) heard a total of 277 suggestions and objections regarding the draft ward delimitation for the upcoming civic elections on the second day of the public hearing on Thursday, officials said.

The hearing was conducted at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre located opposite the Mantralaya in south Mumbai, under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, who has been appointed as the authorised officer for the process.

The remaining suggestions and objections will be heard on September 13, the civic body said.

The draft delimitation notification, detailing the proposed geographical boundaries of the BMC wards, was published on August 22. A total of 492 suggestions and objections were received from citizens between August 22 and September 4.

On the first day of this exercise, 189 suggestions and objections were heard on Wednesday.

Civic elections in the state are slated to be held later this year. PTI KK NP