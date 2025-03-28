BMC increases fine for burning garbage tenfold to Rs 1,000

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Burning waste out in the open will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 100 from April 1, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said citing air pollution and health concerns.

Squads have been formed at the ward level to stop waste burning, it said in a release.

Several instances of burning of waste in the open were noticed in the city following which the civic body decided to take strict action.

With the low fine amount of Rs 100, the ban on the practice could not be implemented effectively, the BMC said.

"From April 1, 2025, it will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 100," it added. PTI PR KRK