BMC invites bids to set up 200 MLD capacity desalination plant

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday invited bids to set up a desalination plant with a capacity of 200 MLD per day in the western suburbs.

The civic body has called for bids for the construction of the desalination plant in the Manori area, and the operation and maintenance for 20 years, an official said.

Though the bids have been invited for setting a 200 MLD capacity plant, it should be “expandable to 400 MLD", he said, adding that the intended parties have been given one month to submit their bids.

"The project has already received the approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and all other sanctions are also in place," the official told PTI.

The project will be set up on 12 hectares of government land under the control of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation at Manori, he said.

The civic body had earlier said that the desalination plant would require a capital investment of Rs 1,600 crore and Rs 1,920 crore in operational costs for 20 years. PTI KK ARU