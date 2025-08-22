BMC invites suggestions and objections for ward delimitation

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday invited suggestions and objections from citizens regarding draft geographical boundaries of wards for the upcoming civic elections.

Suggestions and objections will have to be submitted by 3 pm on September 22.

The BMC published the draft geographical boundaries of all 227 wards late at night.

The document was signed by civic commissioner and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani.

The civic body will publish the final ward boundaries after taking all suggestions and objections into consideration.

Elections to the general body of the BMC, the richest civic body of the country, have been pending since March 2023. PTI KK KRK