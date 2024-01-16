BMC invites suggestions for budget 2024-25

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday invited public suggestions for the budget 2024-25.

The initiative aims at ensuring public participation in the budget that is being prepared, said the corporation which does not have an elected body since elections have been pending for more than a year.

It is mandatory for the BMC to publish budget estimates by February 5, and people should send their suggestions to bmcbudget.suggestion@mcgm.gov.in by January 23, the BMC release said.

Those who want to send suggestions by post should ensure they reach by 4 pm on January 23.

Last year, the BMC had presented a Rs 52,619.07 crore budget, 14.5 per cent higher than the previous one. PTI KK KRK