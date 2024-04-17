BMC issues final notices to 5 contractors executing metro projects over pending property tax

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday said it has issued final notices to five contractors working on various metro rail projects in the metropolis for non-payment of property tax amounting to around Rs 326.22 crore.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said final notices for making payment in seven days have been issued to these companies for non-payment of property tax.

The civic body warned to confiscate the property of contractors if they do not pay the tax within the seven-day period.

As per the release, the BMC had last month issued notices to these contractors, asking them to pay their property tax that was due within 21 days.

The civic body issued final notices since the companies did not pay their property tax dues within the stipulated 21 days, the release said.

The release pointed out that four of the five contractors have not paid property tax dues since FY 2016-17 and one contractor since FY2010-11.

The BMC has extended the last date for payment of property tax for FY 2023-24 to May 25.

At present, several metro rail project works are underway in the financial capital and the civic body has made available plots at Wadala mainly for setting up casting yards.

As per the release, contractors are solely responsible for payment of property tax related to the use of these plots as per agreements signed between Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) and the respective firms. PTI KK RSY